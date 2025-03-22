Barcelona could end up having to field a makeshift central defender for next week’s rearranged La Liga fixture against Osasuna, with doubts about four of the players that Hansi Flick would usually have to choose from.

Due to the fact that the match against Osasuna is being played on Thursday, which is at the back-end of the international break, has created a lot of problems – and it is no wonder that the pushed to have the fixture played on a different date. Less than 48 hours prior, Ronald Araujo is projected to play for Uruguay, although he could be afforded the chance to miss that game against Bolivia.

On top of this, Pau Cubarsi is an injury doubt after being forced to withdraw from Spain duty after suffering an ankle injury in the draw against The Netherlands on Thursday. And this is added to by Inigo Martinez having sustained a blow to his knee prior to the international break, and although he is pushing hard to be fit for the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, he is also doubtful.

And in terms of Andreas Christensen, he will not be available to face Osasuna, with Sport reporting that the match will come too soon for him. The 28-year-old missed the entire first half of the season after undergoing two surgeries on his Achilles, and although he returned in January, he was again ruled out without having the chance to make an appearance for Barcelona, and he will be kept waiting until next Sunday’s match against Girona at the earliest.

It means that Eric Garcia is the only natural central defender that is definitely available to Flick, although he will hope to have at least one of Araujo, Cubarsi or Inigo back and ready to face Osasuna.