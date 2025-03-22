Back in January, Barcelona secured a precautionary measure to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but it could soon run out as the authority body that granted this has now announced that a final decision on their ongoing investigation will be made in the very near future.

It was the Higher Sports Council (CSD) that granted Barcelona’s request to temporarily register Olmo and Victor, which was strongly criticised by La Liga and a number of clubs in Spain. And since that date, they have been reviewing the matter with a view to making a final decision on whether to take away the precautionary measure.

And now, the president of the Higher Sports Council, Jose Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has confirmed that a final decision is due to be made very soon, with a deadline of the 7th of April having been set, as per MD.

Uribes also spoke on the criticism that the Higher Sports Council received for granting a precautionary measure, and during this, he thanked Real Madrid for their reaction, which comes amid reports that Florentino Perez played a part in Barcelona successfully being able to register Olmo and Victor.

“Football is sometimes a lot of fun, they raise curious things. Real Madrid seem, according to some versions, to be delighted with Dani Olmo, this is the world turned upside down, but well, what Real Madrid did was respect the decision of the CSD and I appreciate it very much. By the way, not just Real Madrid, but 80% or 90% of the clubs understood it.

“What there has been here is a discrepancy, a disagreement, a conflict, call it what you want, between FC Barcelona, La Liga and the Federation and we as the Higher Sports Council feel obliged, in accordance with the Sports Law that says that athletes must always be protected, to take care that the players are not harmed by this conflict.”