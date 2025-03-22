Barcelona will be aiming to sign a new left winger in the summer, and they have headed back to Serie A in their bid to add to their shortlist of options. At this stage, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is the preferred candidate for sporting director Deco, but there are other players that will be considered before the transfer window opens at the start of July.

Rafael Leao is another player that is well-liked within Barcelona, and he is expected to be put up for sale at AC Milan, despite being one of their most valuable players. Nico Williams is also a candidate, although it is not expected that the Catalan side will mount a serious assault for his signature like last summer.

And now the latest player that looks set to join the candidates on the shortlist is Ademola Lookman. As reported by MD, the Nigerian international is looking to leave the Serie A side during the summer transfer window, and he is aware that Barcelona are looking to sign a new winger, which he believes could be him.

Lookman has been in fine form over the last 18 months, and that culminated in a Europa League final hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen last season – which was the only match in the 2024-25 campaign that Xabi Alonso’s side would end up losing. On the back of this, he has attracted strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in the Premier League, but he likes Barcelona.

The report notes that Barcelona appreciate the quality that Lookman has, and at 27, he is entering his prime years as a footballer. However, they also recognise that he is not their first or second choice option, and a move would likely only be made during the summer if they were to miss out on Diaz or Leao.