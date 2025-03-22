Barcelona interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

Barcelona intend to sign a new right-back this summer to compete with Jules Kounde, and one player on their radar is Jeremie Frimpong. Hansi Flick sees it as imperative for the position to be sufficiently strengthened ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and the Bayer Leverkusen star would certainly do that.

Kounde has been a standout performer for Barcelona this season, with many believing that he can considered one of the best right-backs in the world – and this is despite the fact that he is naturally a central defender. However, Hansi Flick’s lack of trust in Hector Fort has meant that he has been overplayed, and this is something that the German head coach is keen to avoid going forward.

And that is why a right-back is wanted. Barcelona have been linked with Rayo Vallecano’s Andrei Ratiu in recent weeks, although they could feel that his signing would not represent value for money. On the other hand, Frimpong could – although it would depend on the asking price set by Leverkusen.

Relevo have revealed Barcelona’s interest in Frimpong, and they have also stated that his wing-back partner Alex Grimaldo is another player that the Catalan side have looked at to strengthen their options at left-back. However, neither player is considered to be among the list of priority options that sporting director Deco will look at in the build-up to the summer transfer window opening in July.

Despite this, Barcelona believe that Frimpong would be a very handy signing. He can rotate with Kounde at right-back, and they also believe that he is capable of standing in for Lamine Yamal on the right wing when required.

It remains to be seen who Barcelona go for as their new right-back signing to compete alongside Kounde, but at this stage, it does not appear that Frimpong will be who they go for, despite this interest.