Bad news for Premier League clubs as Barcelona target reveals La Liga desire

Barcelona have been handed a boost over Premier League clubs in their bid to sign a low-cost striker during the summer transfer window, with Jonathan David having indicated that he would prefer to make a move to Spain over England when he leaves Lille at the end of the season.

David, who has scored 23 goals across all competitions so far this season, has already made it clear that he will not be signing a new contract with Lille, and given that his current deal runs out at the end of June, he will become a free agent in the summer. And many clubs across Europe are aware of this, as they prepare to make a move for a very tempting market opportunity.

He has attracted strong interest from the Premier League in particular. In terms of La Liga sides, Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the Canadian striker for some time, and now they have been handed an advantage in the race to secure his signature.

As per Foot Mercato, David has revealed that his desire is to play football in Spain at some stage in his career.

“The Premier League is much faster and more physical than any other league. But for me, I grew up watching La Liga a lot and, for me, it’s my favourite league. It’s the league I enjoyed watching the most, so one day I’d like to play there.”

This would be good news for Barcelona, but in recent months, they have appeared to move away from David. They are happy with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres being the striker options available to Hansi Flick, and with neither player looking like leaving in the summer, there is no desire for a replacement to be brought in – even if it would be a market opportunity.