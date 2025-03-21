Vinicius Junior explains Raphinha talking to on Brazil duty

It has not been an easy few years for Brazil fans, losing the Copa America final to Argentina in 2021, watching them win the World Cup in 2022, and then missing out on the Copa America again in 2024, going out to Colombia. Still less so for Vinicius Junior, who has been criticised in Brazil for failing to replicate his Real Madrid form with the national team.

Vinicius narrowly missed out on the Ballon d’Or last year, and one of his rivals this time round could be teammate Raphinha. Two decisive players for two eternal rivals in Real Madrid and Barcelona, Raphinha was seen shoving Vinicius off the pitch on two occasions in the closing stages against Colombia.

Vinicius explained after the game that Raphinha was in fact trying to help him out.

“It’s always complicated in the qualifying matches… it’s just two cards [for the suspension].”

“You make a foul and you’re already at risk of suspension… and I couldn’t miss the next game,” he said on Movistar+.

While Real Madrid fans may have appreciated him getting that booking, Brazil most certainly would not have. Their next clash sees them travelling to Buenos Aires to take on Argentina, who are at the top of South American qualifying, four points ahead of the Selecao. All ended well, with Raphinha and Vinicius scoring the decisive goals in a 2-1 win over Colombia.

Raphinha was also just one booking away from suspension, but he avoided a yellow card too. Barcelona fans were no doubt hoping he would get a suspension, but it seems he will miss their next game against Osasuna, with game in Buenos Aires finishing just 42 hours before kick-off at Montjuic.