Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been criticised for his form for Brazil in recent seasons, and prior to Thursday night, his tally of six goals for the Selecao was surprisingly low for a player of his quality. However any questions were answered by the superstar on Thursday night in emphatic fashion.

Brazil started off the night behind Colombia in South American World Cup qualifying, and anything but a win would have cranked up the pressure on manager Dorival Junior. They got off to a good start though through Raphinha. The Barcelona man threaded a pass through to Vinicius in the fifth minute, who jinked around a defender and won a penalty, which Raphinha duly converted.

#Vinicius pulled a win out of the flames in the 99th minute last night for Brazil, securing a crucial victory over Colombia. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/HQtRSquPoc — Football España (@footballespana_) March 21, 2025

The two would link up again for the winner. Colombia, who featured RCD Mallorca’s Johan Mojica for the whole game, hit back in the 41st minute through an excellent Luis Diaz finish in the 41st minute.

The home side continued to search for openings in the Colombian defence, but it was not until the 99th minute that a moment of brilliance from Vinicius dictated the three points. Raphinha fed the Real Madrid star on the left, and from way out, Vinicius cut in and unleashed a rasping drive into the far corner, sparking wilde celebrations for Brazil.

Vinicius certainly silenced some of his critics in his home country, and authored one his first big moments for the Selecao. Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo Goes also played 78 minutes, while Endrick Felipe remained on the bench.

Brazil travel to Buenos Aires next where they will face Argentina in another heavyweight clash. In all likelihood Raphinha will controversially miss Barcelona’s next clash against Osasuna on Thursday night. After appeals were rejected to move the date, Brazil’s match will likely finish just 42 hours before kick-off against Los Rojillo at Montjuic.