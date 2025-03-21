Real Madrid not considering summer exit for teenage outcast

It has been a tough first season at Real Madrid for Endrick Felipe, who has struggled to establish himself in Carlo Ancelotti’s side since his long-awaited arrival from Palmeiras last summer. In total, the 18-year-old striker has played 28 times across all competitions, during which he has scored six times – and in La Liga, he has yet to start a match, with all 16 appearances having come as a substitute.

Endrick’s lack of prominence under Ancelotti has appeared to stunt his development, and because of this, there has been speculation that he could leave on loan in the summer. Talks have been rumoured to be taking place at the end of the season, with clubs in the Bundesliga said to be very interested in taking the Brazilian international for the 2025-26 campaign.

However, it appears that Endrick will be having a quiet summer. According to Diario AS, the player himself has no desire to leave on loan during the transfer window, as he is happy with his place in the Real Madrid squad.

Endrick understands that he should not have a bigger role at Real Madrid, given that he has the four superstars of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham, and also that it is only his first season at the club, and in European football. He would have considered an exit if he had fallen out of favour of the plans of Brazil head coach Dorival Junior, but given that he is in the squad for the current international break, this has not happened.

Time is very much on Endrick’s side. He is only 18, and he has many years to go until he reaches the peak of his powers. Real Madrid are in no rush, and it appears that he is not either.