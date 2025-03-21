Real Madrid interested in €36.5m midfielder for summer move

Real Madrid are undoubtedly in the market for a new midfielder this summer, following the departure of Toni Kroos last year, and the exit of Luka Modric, which will occur at some point in the near future. A fresh option has made it onto their radar.

Los Blancos have been linked with several midfielders in recent months, including Atalanta’s Ederson dos Santos, but much more strongly with Real Sociedad and Spain star Martin Zubimendi. The latter is also a top target for Arsenal though, and the Gunners are fighting hard for his signature.

According to The Daily Briefing though, Real Madrid are interested in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. The 23-year-old made it onto the radar of Barcelona last summer, with ex-Germany manager Hansi Flick a fan of his, but now it is the other giant in the Clasico duo that are looking at him.

Christian Falk explains that Stiller has a €36.5m release clause in his contract which would make him more than affordable by Real Madrid’s standards. In addition, Stiller has recently joined the Sports 360 agency, and will be represented by Volker Struth. The latter was the one-time agent of Kroos, who has also just taken a stake in Sports 360. The Real Madrid legend’s new role will involve advising players, and clearly he still has plenty of connections to Los Blancos.

Stiller, formerly of the Bayern Munich academy, already has three caps to his name in the German national team. He has impressed over the last two seasons, and was a key part in helping Stuttgart to second last season, and was in fine form when they fell to an unfortunate defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. For Stuttgart, he tends to operate in a deeper role, acting as a launchpad for Stuttgart’s attacks, offering a directorial presence in the middle of the pitch.