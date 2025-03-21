Real Madrid defender addresses future amid Saudi Arabia interest

Saudi Arabia are very interested in Vinicius Junior, and while that pursuit looks close to ending, another Real Madrid star has attracted interest from officials at the Saudi Pro League: Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has been a talisman in defence for Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons, during which centre-back partners Eder Militao (twice) and David Alaba have suffered ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments. He did not have the greatest start since arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea back in the summer of 2022, but he has kicked on significantly.

Now that he is 32, Real Madrid will need to start thinking about life after Rudiger, but for now, they are delighted to retain his services. However, their resolve could be tested in the summer, with 365scores (via Sport) reporting that Saudi Arabia view the German defender as one of their priority signings for the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are very unlikely to consider selling Rudiger unless a very big offer comes in, and the player himself is also only thinking about continuing at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he revealed to the media this week when asked about his future, as per Diario AS.

“My past in Italy was important to grow as a player. I really enjoyed my time here. Here is the best pasta, the best pizza. There are big clubs here, but I have no intention of leaving Real Madrid at the moment.”

Rudiger, who is one of four members of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that could face a punishment from UEFA in the coming weeks, is bound to be a vitally important player for Real Madrid between now and the end of the season, and he will sure continue to be so until his time at the club comes to a close. While that could be sooner rather than later, it would be very unlikely.