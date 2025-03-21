Real Madrid pause defender contract talks due to ongoing legal issue

Raul Asencio’s emergence has been a breath of fresh air for Real Madrid this season, and they are already preparing to extend his stay in the first team, although those plans have been put on hold for the time being.

Asencio made his mark in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad back in November. He was thrust into the line-up after Eder Militao ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in 15 months, and since establishing his place, he has never looked back.

Ancelotti counts on Asencio to start in big matches, which is a testament to the level that the 21-year-old has been performing at. And recently, he was rewarded with his first call-up to the Spanish national team, completely bypassing the U21s in the process.

The next big milestone for Asencio after a possible Spain debut, which could happen on Sunday, would be his new Real Madrid contract. The parties are said to be at an advanced stage in negotiations, but Onda Cero (via Sport) have now reported that they have been shelved for the time being.

According to the report, the reason that talks have stopped is so that Real Madrid can await the outcome of the legal issue that Asencio is involved in – he is accused of disseminating a child pornography, which he spoke on publicly earlier this week.

Real Madrid are confident that Asencio will be cleared, and if that proves to be the case, they will press ahead with plans to offer the defender a new five-year contract. His current deal expires in the summer of 2026, and although they have no doubts about his commitment to the club, they want to remove any possible jeopardy regarding his future.

There is no doubt that Asencio has earned a new contract with Real Madrid, and soon, both parties hope to have everything resolved.