Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili came from relative obscurity to be on the shortlist for the Lev Yashin award in the space of just three years, a sign that the young Georgian shotstopper lacks no ambition. He will be moving on to Liverpool at the end of the season for a sum of €30m, and has no intention of resting on his laurels.

The 23-year-old has been one of the best in La Liga since he arrived at Mestalla, playing a key role in Valencia’s surivival in La Liga in recent seasons. However when it was confirmed that he would be joining Liverpool, he surprisingly decided to stay at Valencia rather than go on loan in the Premier League.

He was seen telling Ferran Torres earlier in the season that the reason he did not go straight to Liverpool was current number one Alisson Becker, but recent reports have claimed that Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield set on earning the starting spot in the summer. He has now drawn the battle lines himself.

“I’m going to Liverpool to fight to be number one. I’ll go, I’ll train, and I’ll give my best. Then the coach will decide. I’m not the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t,” he told Geo Team, as quoted by Relevo.

How successful he is in that endeavour remains to be seen. The 32-year-old Alisson has enjoyed another fine season at Liverpool, and with two years left on his contract is reportedly keen to remain at the club. He has shown no sign of dropping off, although it is perhaps Liverpool’s last chance this summer to get something of a fee for him.

Mamardashvili has struggled more than usual this season, and without being poor, has pulled off less of the miracles that he had become synonymous with on the East Coast of Spain.