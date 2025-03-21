MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arguably no player has made more of an impact at Atletico Madrid over the last decade than Antoine Griezmann, becoming the club’s all-time top scorer last season. The World Cup-winner could be playing his final games in European football though, after calling time on his international career last August.

Griezmann has been a crucial part of Diego Simeone’s side since he returned to Los Rojiblancos from Barcleona, and in many instances, their best player. However there was some disappointment in the Spanish media when Griezmann was unable to impose himself on their crucial run of games against Real Madrid and Barcelona. He will have another opportunity to do so in the second leg of Atletico’s Copa del Rey semi-final with the Blaugrana in early April.

🚨 JUST IN: Tickets for Fernando Torres’ Atleti B at the Metropolitano have been SOLD OUT! Around 20,000 fans will be there.@jsancris_ pic.twitter.com/r1hoRxfBnH — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 21, 2025

However reports from the Spanish capital claim that he could be playing out his final games at the Metropolitano. Earlier in the season it was reported that Atletico will not interfere with his decision, and will allow him to depart this summer, despite having a contract until 2026. Equally, there has been other talk that he is in conversations with Los Angeles FC over a potential switch.

Now Cadena SER say that it is ‘increasingly likely’ that this is his last season at the club, in part due to the level of his play and the chance that he drops out of the team. He will communicate his future to the club in the coming weeks though, with decision time approaching.

His destination would be Major League Soccer, and Griezmann has made no secret of his desire to play football in the United States in the past or present. On some level, it felt as if the signing of Julian Alvarez was the arrival of the player Atletico feel will be a franchise player for the coming seasons.