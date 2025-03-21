Barcelona were in hot pursuit of Nico Williams in July of last year, with many expecting Raphinha to be sold in order to fund the move. After two underwhelming seasons from the Brazilian, it looked as if the narrative was written on his Barcelona stint, but few would have believed he could turn it around to this extent.

Now Vice-Captain of the club, by choice of his peers, Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s most effective players under Hansi Flick. He has revealed to Globo Esporte (via MD) that he was indeed considering an exit from the club until a call from Hansi Flick.

“Things weren’t going well. I was coming off a season that was below my expectations, and I saw people asking for me to leave, which wasn’t good for the club. Every day there was news that I would be leaving. I ended up thinking about it. After the Copa America, Hansi called me and told me to come to training before making any decisions, that he wanted to talk, and that he was counting on me.”

The 28-year-old explained that this was decisive in turning things around for the Blaugrana.

“This was an important point in my decision to stay. Speaking with my wife, I told her that if Flick was a fair guy and assessed the players on their dedication in training, he’d give me a week to show myself as a player and that he wouldn’t regret it. I think it worked out. I think it worked out.”

One of the most notable parts of his game since has been his tireless belief.

“The mental aspect is even more important than just taking care of your body. If your mind isn’t right, your body doesn’t respond as it should. Halfway through last season, after my injury, I intensified my mental work with a psychologist.”

Raphinha, who has 50 goals and assists in his 47 appearances for Brazil and Barcelona this season, the latest coming against Colombia. He has been tipped as one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or this year, and went on to comment that just being in the discussion is a victory on its own. Raphinha is one of a number of players who have turned things around under Flick, and the German coach has also been credited with Frenkie de Jong’s upturn in form.