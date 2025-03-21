Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Barcelona would face Osasuna next Thursday in their rearranged La Liga fixture – this was despite both clubs appealing the decision to play the match on that date, with the Spanish Football Federation standing firm on the matter.

It means that Osasuna’s match against Athletic Club, which was due to take place on the Friday, has been pushed back to the Sunday, while Barcelona will now be without the services of Ronald Araujo and Raphinha due to both being unable to return in time from international duty – or so they though.

Araujo could be rested for Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in the early hours of Wednesday morning, but even if he were to play, there is a chance for him to be back at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys for the match, which was postponed earlier this month due to the sudden and tragic passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

As reported by Sport, Raphinha and Araujo are both planning to be on a private jet that will leave Buenos Aires immediately after the full time whistle of Argentina-Brazil, with a number of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid players also expected to be on board, such as Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Julian Alvarez.

The two would arrive in Barcelona between Wednesday morning and afternoon, meaning that they would have significant amount of time before kick-off on Thursday. In hindsight, this should allow both to be at the disposal of Hansi Flick.

However, it would be a big risk if either played against Osasuna, given that they could/would have played less than 48 hours prior halfway across the world. Flick will be mindful to the risks, and it would be no surprise if they did not start even if they were available.