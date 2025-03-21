Tensions were high during the Champions League round of 16 tie between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and they have not yet cooled down as incidents that took place during the second leg at the Metropolitano have now been forwarded to UEFA.

Vinicius Junior was the most high-profile case, as he reportedly took six “shots” at Atleti supporters during and after the match, which saw Real Madrid emerge victorious after a penalty shoot-out. And it turns out that he was not the only player that made an attempt to wind up the Metropolitano crowd.

As reported by El Club Uría (via MD), three other players have also been reported to UEFA by Atleti: Antonio Rudiger, Dani Ceballos and Kylian Mbappe.

Rudiger aimed a throat-cutting gesture at Atleti supporters, while Ceballos is alleged to have “cut his sleeves” as an act of provocation. And in regards to Mbappe, he is claimed to have touched his private parts, which is an action that Diego Simeone was banned for doing during a Champions League match against Juventus.

None of the four players had been sanctioned by UEFA over these matters, although it is yet to be determined whether European football’s governing body knew about them. Regardless, Atleti have made them aware now, and they believe that the most serious case is the one involving Rudiger.

It remains to be seen whether Rudiger, Ceballos, Vinicius or Mbappe are charged by UEFA over these incidents, although club officials at the reigning European champions will be desperately hoping not, as the idea is for at least three of them to be in the starting line-up for the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Arsenal – Ceballos is currently out injured, and is not expected to be back in time to play.