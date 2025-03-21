Arsenal remain ahead of Bayern Munich in race for €60m forward

Spain and Athletic Club forward Nico Williams had a slower start to this season, but as the decisive phase of the year comes to a head, has picked up the pace in impressive fashion. After a brace for Athletic Club against Roma in the Europa League, he grabbed a goal and an assist for La Roja against the Netherlands in their Nations League quarter-final on Thursday night, which finished in a 2-2 draw.

Simultaneously, the transfer rumours are also gathering pace around Williams once again. After Euro 2024, the summer in Spain last year was defined by Barcelona’s pursuit of the Basque star, but it appears they have cooled their interest in him. Fleeting links to Real Madrid seem improbable unless another of their star frontline departs.

Stronger links have been made with Arsenal in recent months, with Liverpool and Chelsea mentioned as admirers. More suprising is interest in Williams from Bayern Munich. According to Christian Falk on The Daily Briefing, Bayern are keen on the winger, who has a €60m release clause in his contract with Athletic.

Their efforts to sign him will in part depend on departures though. The Bavarian side must sell Kingsley Coman first, and Serge Gnabry is another who plays from the left and could move. Leroy Sane is keen to stay at Bayern, but is out of contract at the end of the season, and must take a wage cut to stay. Hence Bayern cannot make a decisive move for Williams currently, and Falk explains that Arsenal remain in the lead for the 22-year-old.

This season Williams has 9 goals and 7 assists in his 37 appearances for Athletic this season, but is again demonstrating that in full flow, he is tough to stop. It looks far more likely that he will move this summer than last, as Athletic pursue a Europa League title with the final at San Mames this season.