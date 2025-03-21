Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has somehow managed to reach late March without giving a clear statement on his future, as his contract expires. It appears there will be few more questions coming his way though, as his future increasingly looks defined already.

For months the line from the Spanish capital has been that they are confident of Alexander-Arnold would be joining them on a free in the summer. Liverpool rejected a bid from Los Blancos in the winter transfer window, keen to hold onto their starting right-back for what was then a treble bid, and also hoping to be able to persuad him to stay.

Since then, talks with Real Madrid appear to have advanced, and the most recent reporting in Spain is that the only thing missing from a deal is Alexander-Arnold’s signature on the dotted line.

However manager Arne Slot, who has authored a number of remarkable stories this season, had set his mind to persuading Alexander-Arnold to stay. Caught Offside say that Slot had ‘pulled out all of the stops’ to try and get the 26-year-old to remain at the club. Efforts that appear to be in vain: their information is that Slot’s conversations with Alexander-Arnold have not secured any shift in the defender’s stance.

Alexander-Arnold has spoken this season about becoming potentially one of the only defenders ever to win the Ballon d’Or, and certainly those who have designs on picking up the award are well-advised to join Real Madrid. Not only have Los Blancos dominated the award throughout its history, and the club goes out of its way to mount a campaign for their nominees.

With Dani Carvajal turning 33 this year and coming off a cruciate ligament injury, Alexander-Arnold will no doubt like his chances of winning a starting spot in the backline. Given his recent form, a bigger challenge long-term might come from Fede Valverde has excelled there.