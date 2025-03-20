Spain have hit the ground running in their UEFA Nations League quarter final in the Netherlands.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are aiming to defend their title in the summer series on the back of winning Euro 2024 last summer.

De la Fuente made a host of starting changes from Spain’s final game of 2024 as he looks for a fresh look in 2025.

One of the players to keep their starting spot is Athletic Club forward Nico Williams and the 22-year-old has repaid the manager’s faith after just nine minutes in Rotterdam.

Williams’ last Spain goal came in that Euro 2024 final win over England and his strike in this game was made in Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal’s anticipation on half-way won possession back for Spain, and his pass to Pedri was rolled onto Williams to lash home from close range.

The fact the goal was pieced together by two of Hansi Flick’s star performers this season will restart the rumour mill over Williams’ summer transfer plans.

Williams has indicated his calmness over opting against a move to Barcelona in 2024 despite huge focus on him potentially swapping the Basque Country for Catalonia.

Transfer speculation will restart again at the end of the current campaign particularly after his indication to being open to an exit for 2025/26.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to have registered an interest in him as part of a new-look attack in Bavaria under Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal are also on the hunt with Mikel Arteta ready to trigger his €58m release clause in June after long running talks with his representatives on a structured payment plan to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

De la Fuente will now look to hold onto the lead against former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman with the second leg schedule for Valencia’s Estadio Mestalla on March 23.