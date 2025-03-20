Real Madrid are in the process of identifying who will be the future of the centre of their defence. Having moved on from now Manchester United starlet Leny Yoro, Los Blancos have restarted their search for the successors to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

One of those looks as if they will be Raul Asencio, as Real Madrid draw up a new long-term contract for the 22-year-old. However they will likely make a move in the transfer market either this summer or next. Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid had identified Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who has a €60m release clause, as their top target.

He is one of five options that they feel meet the requirements to play for Real Madrid, but just one of two that Los Blancos believe to be affordable. The other is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, who has operated both in central defence and at left-back this season.

Already part of the Dutch national team, Caught Offside assure that Real Madrid do not have clear path to Hato. The financial might of the Premier League is never far away from an emerging talent, and their information is that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are looking at making a move for Hato this summer.

This is unlikely to concern Real Madrid too much, although their experience with Yoro may have their guard up a little more. Los Blancos have made their policy clear, that they will only negotiate on their terms, and any player who does want to join, will likely have to turn down a larger contract elsewhere. That was the case with Yoro, as Manchester United put in a bid with Lille that was in excess of 50% higher. Real Madrid feel they have sufficient pull to attract players on different terms to Premier League sides.