Spain open 2025 with Dutch draw in Nations League battle

Spain have kicked off 2025 with a 2-2 draw on the road at Ronald Koeman Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League quarter finals.

Luis de la Fuente’s side finished top of their group at the end of 2024 and were drawn against La Oranje in the last eight.

La Roja are battling to reach the summer series in June to defend their title on the back of winning Euro 2024 last summer.

However, De la Fuente’s charges will need to do better in Valencia in next Sunday’s second leg game, to ensure they remain in the hunt.

Nico Williams got Spain off to the perfect start in Rotterdam as he buried Pedri’s pass inside the opening 10 minutes.

That positivity was not built upon though, as the hosts gained a foothold in the game, and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo fired them level at 1-1 before the break.

Pau Cubarsi’s injury early injury was a half time concern for De la Fuente- as Dean Huijsen came on for his debut – and a sluggish Spain were punished immediately after restart as Tijjani Reijnders swept the Dutch 2-1 in front.

Spain never really reacted to that setback, as De la Fuente made a host of late changes, with Robin Le Normand was called into two key blocks late on.

Dutch defender Jorrel Hato was dismissed for catching Le Normand in the closing stages, but just as the 10-man hosts looked to be holding on, Arsenal star Mikel Merino snatched an equaliser.

Merino continued his eye for goal from the Gunners as he prodded home from close rang as Williams’ effort was kept out.

A draw extends De le Fuente’s unbeaten run to 17 games stretching all the way back to March 2024, and he has not lost a competitive match since losing out Scotland in March 2023 at the start of his tenure.

