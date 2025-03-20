Sevilla must bring in set amount in sales before July to balance accounts

While Sevilla’s victory over Real Sociedad gave Los Nervionenses fresh hope that despite a season full of doubts, European qualification would be within reach. After defeat to Athletic Club, Sevilla remain within four points European football next season, but what kind of team gets there is another question.

In recent weeks manager Garcia Pimienta has been called into question, after criticism of the club transfer policy in early February. He later denied that relations with the club were souring, and despite the fact that he extended his deal until 2027 in September, there is little certainty whether he will be there next year.

If he is, he will likely be in a rebuilding process again next season. Sevilla are set to look for sales in the summer once again, with the club accounts in need of balancing. According to Relevo, they need to bring in €34m in sales before July in order to do so.

Two potential sources of income are Loic Bade and Dodi Lukebakio, who received interest from Aston Villa and Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window. Other names that could well be up for sale come the summer are Juanlu Sanchez, Jose Angel Carmona, Kike Salas and Isaac Romero. All four of those are academy products, and would bring ‘pure profit’ to the club coffers. The same outlet note that Juanlu is close to renewing his deal too, after he was the subject of interest from RB Leipzig in the winter.

Sporting Director Victor Orta has been criticised for his handling of their transfer business since taking over from Monchi, but he has far from an easy task at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Sevilla brought in winger Ruben Vargas and striker Akor Adams in January for a combined fee of €7.5m, but it looks as if the squad could be weakened again come the start of next season.