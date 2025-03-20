The hostilities between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at this point are long-standing, and although it seemed as if Los Blancos had struck decisive blows in recent years, the Parisian side is showing no sign of ending them. The exit of Kylian Mbappe on a free remains a sore point for CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG remain in a legal battle with Mbappe for €55m in unpaid wages at the end of his spell there, after it became apparent that Los Blancos had agreed a contract with him. The French champions are convinced that an alleged verbal agreement between Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi holds legal water.

According to Marca, PSG are back on the offensive though. Real Madrid are on alert after receiving information that the French giants are making moves to recruit some of their best academy talents. This week Los Blancos signed a first contract with 16-year-old starlet Bryan Bugarin, a sign of their concern. PSG are seemingly looking into their academy talents to see if there is an opportunity to poach any of their products, with PSG coaches courting some of their players, as they did with Xavi Simons from Barcelona’s La Masia.

Recently Real Madrid’s under-17 team were in action in the Al-Kass tournament in Doha, Qatar, where they were beaten by PSG in the group stage, but then got revenge over them in the final. Al-Khelaifi was present, and congratulated the Real Madrid youngsters, but was watched by Real Madrid staff on the off-chance he continued that courting process.

Mbappe’s exit, combined with Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG in the 2022 Champions League have damaged relations between the clubs, with the French side also taking an opposing stance on the Superleague to Los Blancos. The two teams could meet in the Champions League semi-final if PSG make it past Aston Villa, and Real Madrid see off Arsenal.