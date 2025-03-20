Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is planning to make changes to his squad for the 2025/26 season.

Flick’s full focus is currently lasered on Barcelona’s potential trophy treble charge in the coming weeks as they remain on top of La Liga and deep into the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

However, as part of an improving financial situation in Catalonia, Flick will have an increased transfer budget to work with alongside planned sales from within his La Blaugrana team.

The former Bayern Munich head coach has been tight-lipped over who is on his target list with multiple outlets indicating he could move for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Brazil international Guimaraes played a key role in the Magpies 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool to end the club’s 70-year wait for a major trophy.

That gives Eddie Howe’s team an automatic spot in next season’s Conference League playoffs but he is aiming even higher for 2025/26.

The Premier League and La Liga are both in a strong position to clinch an extra Champions League place for next season meaning fifth spot in the Premier League could enough to bring UCL football back to St. James’ Park.

The prospect of Champions League matches on Tyneside will play a key role in Howe’s drive to keep talisman Alexander Isak at the club and it could also impact €71m-rated Guimaraes.

With his current contract running until 2028, Newcastle are under no immediate pressure to sell the former Lyon star, but they need a pull factor to ensure his continuation.

Reports from Football Insider indicate Newcastle will utilise the bubbling positivity over their recent trophy win in discussions with Guimaraes, but Howe is confident that a Champions League place will be the clincher to block interest from Arsenal and Flick’s Barcelona in the months ahead.