Fresh Premier League side join Barcelona in Luis Diaz transfer race

Barcelona will not be unchallenged in their potential summer transfer push for Liverpool star Luis Diaz.

Liverpool are cruising along to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season on Merseyside but his squad picture remains unclear for 2025/26.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all still non-committal over contract extensions, the Dutch coach has placed his plans on hold.

Once decisions are made on the trio, Slot will have a firmer idea on who he can count on, with Darwin Nunez also tipped to leave.

If Salah does move on, that cold bolster his resolve to keep Diaz at Anfield, despite Barcelona’s long-standing interest in the Colombian.

Liverpool are happy with Diaz and keen to keep him at the club, but they have yet to reach an agreement over a new contract, with his current deal on Merseyside expiring in 2027.

It means that if Liverpool decide to sell Diaz, this summer is their final chance to do so before facing the prospect of accepting a reduced fee in 2026, or losing him for free in a worst-case scenario in 2027.

According to reports from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Diaz has a ‘concrete possibility’ of leaving Liverpool this summer.

Romano claims Diaz was already the subject of approaches last summer from the Saudi Pro League and Liverpool’s arch rivals Manchester City.

Links to Saudi Arabia remain in place, but Diaz prefers to remain in Europe, with previous hints from his camp at an ambition to play for Barcelona.

However, as per a fresh update from Teamtalk.com, Mikel Arteta is considering a bold offer for Diaz at Arsenal – despite being Liverpool’s closest title challengers this season.

Arteta is concerned over ongoing injury issues and goal numbers in his current attacking options, and the versatile Diaz would solve that, with the former Porto winger already matching his goal total of 13 from 2023/24.