Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe is keen to play under Zinedine Zidane, that much is in no doubt. The France captain made little secret during an interview with French television, with the World Cup-winner and former Real Madrid manager linked with the France job.

Didier Deschamps is approaching a decade in charge of Les Bleus, in which they have won a World Cup, and finished as runners-up in a second World Cup and at the Euros. However he has announced that the 2026 World Cup will be his last tournament in charge. Zidane has been heavily linked with the role more or less since he left Real Madrid in 2022, and is still yet to take another job.

Mbappe was asked about the prospect of Zidane replacing from Deschamps.

“The Federation will decide. Zidane was the idol of all children, he forever marked the history of the French national team and will remain in the hearts of the French people.”

“My love for him is unquestionable. If he comes, it will be a great pleasure and I will be very happy,” he told TF1, as quoted by Diario AS.

However he then caught himself before he continued.

“Everyone knows there’s a name floating around. It’s not in my hands. It would be better to interview the President, Philippe Diallo (laughs). I try not to talk about it; that’s not my role.”

It will be a major surprise if Zidane is not the one to take over from Deschamps. At one point it was rumoured that Zidane could take over at Paris Saint-Germain, spearheaded at the time by Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, such was their desire to work together. While Xabi Alonso seems similarly set to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, a third time round for Zidane cannot be ruled out down the line while Mbappe is there.