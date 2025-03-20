Defender claims Spain call-up unlikely due to clashes with Real Madrid

After becoming the first active La Liga player to participate in Gerard Pique’s King’s League project, RCD Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo gave an interview in which he claimed that his clashes with Real Madrid were an obstacle to the Spanish national team. Maffeo’s back and forth with Vinicius Junior in games against Los Blancos have become a feature of recent seasons.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Maffeo explained that he would rather play for Argentina – he shares double nationality and was once called up by the Albiceleste, although did not make his debut. Maffeo says he would not entertain a Spain call-up now though.

“Me, I’d with Argentina. I was good there, they treated me super well. If one day I had to choose, it would be Argentina. I wouldn’t go with Spain, I’ve already said as much. As a result of the Vinicius’ problem with Real Madrid… Obviously, that makes it more unlikely, the confrontations with Madrid. I don’t know if I would have gone [otherwise], but I wouldn’t go with Spain.”

Maffeo was not particularly impressed with Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad as it is.

“Even look at Raillo… I think he has deserved to go and they have taken a boy who I don’t know who he is [Dean Huijsen]. I would have taken Rallo, obviously.”

A flashpoint in almost every clash between RCD Mallorca and Real Madrid, Maffeo has maintained that it’s all part of the game, and that Vinicius seems like a ‘good guy’ to him in the past. However he feels the media have fanned the flames of conflict.

“There have been situations that have been taken out of context, for example when I said I would knock him out in ten seconds. It was recorded three months before playing against Madrid and it was released that week. You have to listen to the entire interview. If you want a circus, find another monkey for it.”

The 27-year-old also clashed with Raul Asencio in January during the Spanish Supercup, with the latter laughing at him, and Maffeo saying ‘go and dsitribute videos’. Those altercations have brought him more notoriety.

“I have noticed that I am better known. On the pitch I don’t like to lose and even less like being laughed at. When they hesitate, I also enter and hesitate. If you put fire and fire together, flames come out. Playing against Madrid is always a motivation, but I treat all opponents the same. I have had clashes with everyone, but in Madrid you see more.”

Maffeo has become public enemy number one when the two sides meet, and it was notable that his comment about knockout out Vinicius was said in a joking manner, but re-appeared just days before the game. However certainly Maffeo would admit that he has fanned the flames somewhat during their altercations too.