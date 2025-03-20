Dean Huijsen has no interest in Dutch drama after ‘dream’ Spain debut

Spain have set up their UEFA Nations League quarter final for a Sunday night battle in Valencia after drawing 2-2 in Rotterdam.

Luis de la Fuente’s side returned to international action for the first time in 2025 after finishing top of their group at the end of 2024.

On the back of the success of winning Euro 2024, it has been slightly forgotten that Spain are the defending Nations League champions, and they snatched a key draw on the road.

Nico Williams’ early goal put Spain on track at De Kuip, but goals either side of the break from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders hauled the hosts in front, as Spain struggled to react.

Mikel Merino came off the bench to rescue La Roja, as he continued his knack of scoring key goals this season, as the Arsenal star prodded home from close range to break the Dutch resistance.

All eyes will now be on the second leg but the clash in Rotterdam marked a special night for rising star Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen received a debut call up by De la Fuente last month on the back of a strong campaign at Bournemouth but he was subjected to some boos from the home fans due to his Dutch link.

The 19-year-old was born in Amsterdam, before his family relocated to Marbella when he was aged five, and he opted switch allegiance at the start of 2024 after playing for the Netherlands at U16 to U19 level.

Despite the negativity of his debut coming after an injury to Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi, Huijsen was unbothered by the reaction.

“It’s a dream to make my debut for the national team. I’m delighted. We have so many good players, and I’m very happy,” as per reports from Marca.

“I felt good, I don’t think I did badly, I did well. The crowd is the crowd, I focus on playing, that’s it.”