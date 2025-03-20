Barcelona plot shock Lionel Messi return after Inter Miami hint

Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly considering a sensational move to bring Lionel Messi back to the club but not until 2026.

La Blaugrana have been regularly linked with putting together a plan to re-sign their greatest ever player but no deal has ever been brokered.

Ahead of his move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Barcelona reached out to Messi, but there was no feasible way to get him back.

Messi continues to show his ability to compete with his MLS career powering along nicely ahead of a key decision on his plan to stay in Florida.

His current deal in Miami runs until December 2025 – in line with the MLS season – and he wants to extend his bond to lead at Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Messi is determined to play at one more World Cup before retirement and 2026 is likely to be his swansong with Argentina and a chance to defend their 2022 crown.

However, the post World Cup plan is unconfirmed, with a full retirement a possibility, alongside a move back to Barcelona.

Inter Miami are open to keeping him until the end of the 2026 calendar year but that could disrupt Barcelona’s bold strategy.

As per reports from TNT Sports Argentina journalist Maximiliano Grillo, Barcelona have made initial contacts to Messi’s camp, as part of a orchestrated move.

Barcelona know Messi will not break his contract in Miami, so there is no chance of deal before 2026, and they cannot afford a transfer fee.

The report claims Barcelona will look to bring Messi ‘home’ ahead of the 2026/27 season – with the veteran forward turning 39 by that point – as part of their plan to boost the opening of a revamped Camp Nou.

Barcelona are hopeful they will be able to play in their iconic home next season but the start of 2026/27 would give the club a chance to showcase the new arena.