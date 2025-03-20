Atletico Madrid veteran defender hints at 2025 exit

Atletico Madrid star Axel Witsel has hinted at his planned intention to move on from the club at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Belgian international opted to sign a one-year contract extension last summer in a mirror of his previous short term deals in Madrid.

Witsel played a key role in Diego Simeone’s plans in both 2022/23 and 2023/24 with 68 La Liga appearances from 78 games.

However, his impact has been significantly reduced in recent months with Jose Maria Gimenez, Clement Lenglet and Robin Le Normand sharing the two centre back spots.

Witsel was repurposed into defence by Simeone, after playing the majority of his career in midfield, and the former Borussia Dortmund star excelled alongside Gimenez previously.

With changes expected at the Estadio Metropolitano ahead of the 2025/26 – including a possible exit for Antoine Griezmann – Witsel has hinted at his likely departure for a final career challenge.

“Maybe an exotic destination like a Gulf country? Frankly, I have no idea what I will decide,” he told an interview with Belgian outlet Le Soir – via Mundo Deportivo,

“I’ve already played in Russia and China. So I’m not closed off to anything, on the contrary, I’m open to any offer.

“To be honest, my future doesn’t worry me too much. It’s always the same – it will depend what’s on the table at the end of the season.”

Amongst the options for Witsel is a possible joint MLS switch with Griezmann – with Los Angeles FC looking at the former France star – alongside interest from the Saudi Pro League and Qatar.

Simeone will utilise Witsel in the final weeks of the campaign, as he aims to keep his defence fresh ahead of a La Liga title and Copa del Rey double challenge from April onwards, but he will fall just short of 100 La Liga appearances before his impending exit from the Spanish capital.