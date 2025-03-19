Barcelona have been exhaustively linked with Liverpool winger Luis Diaz over the last year, with the Colombian potentially leaving Anfield this summer. The Reds already seem to be making plans for his departure, although it has not been ruled out that he could stay.

Diaz, 28, has two years left on his Liverpool contract, and not much progress has been made on a new deal. Meanwhile the Colombian is also top of Barcelona’s shortlist for the summer, and in particular has an admirer in Director of Football Deco. The rumoured price tag that has been mentioned is €70m, and the biggest uncertainty with Barcelona is whether they will have the funds to commit to a deal.

Saudi Arabia have also been linked to Diaz, while Colombian outlet Antena 2, via MD, say that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and AC Milan are all keeping an eye on his situation. More significant though perhaps is that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given the green light to Liverpool to sell Diaz. In addition, the Reds are looking at Leroy Sane as a potential replacement for Diaz, who is available on a free transfer this summer as his contract at Bayern Munich expires.

Ferran Torres: "People praise me for my mentality? The thing is simple, it's to always be prepared, always try to give the best version of yourself. You have to be calm, both mentally and in daily life. I trust that opportunities will come and when they come to me, I'm prepared… pic.twitter.com/QGxWNGHtdo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2025

The German winger appears to be on his way out Bayern, and some may be wondering whether Barcelona might not be interested in a cut-price alternative too. The Blaugrana have decided to prioritise the left winger and a full-back for the coming summer window, but it is an open secret that Deco is unsure of how much money he will have to spend in the summer, with more salary limit struggles potentially on the horizon. Barcelona pursued Athletic Club’s Nico Williams last year, but it appears their interest in the Basque winger has cooled in recent months.