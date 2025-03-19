With the advent of the international break, the lack of minutes for Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler has once again come into focus as a talking point. As clubs use the break to discuss their plans for next season, the 20-year-old has been cited as a prime candidate to leave Los Blancos this summer.

Previously, it has been noted that if Guler does not receive a bigger role at the club, then he will seek a permanent exit from the club. In recent months Guler has seen even less game time than he had during the first half of the season, and excepting his contributions in the Copa del Rey, Guler has not started a single game in 2025. Carlo Ancelotti has become frustrated with Guler both in training and on the pitch, hence his lack of protagonism.

Guler will have no shortage of pretenders in the summer if he and Real Madrid do decide that an exit is the best solution. In Germany, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are keen to offer an exit route, but having said that, those links were for loan moves. AC Milan and Inter have also been linked with Guler in Serie A, and according to CdS (via Diario AS), Inter have now made contact with Real Madrid directly to find out more about his situation.

Their priority for the position in the summer is Como’s Nico Paz, but with Real Madrid also looking to bring him back with their €9m buyback option, Guler would be their alternative if that does take place. The Turkish talent, who is still determined to make it at Real Madrid, would only leave if Los Blancos include a buyback option in his deal too.

It is not clear what Real Madrid have told the Nerazzurri, but in all likelihood, they have not made a decision on Guler. It is not clear yet whether Ancelotti will be the manager next season, which could be decisive, and Los Blancos tend to make their transfer decisions in May or June. If Paz does return to the Santiago Bernabeu, that would seem to seal Guler’s fate.