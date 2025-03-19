During this international break, Spain will take on The Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League quarter-final, and this allows Ronald Koeman to come up against several familiar players from his time as head coach of Barcelona.

One current Barcelona player that La Roja has that Koeman did not have the chance to manage was Lamine Yamal, who made his first team debut at the age of 15 under the orders of the Dutchman’s successor, Xavi Hernandez.

Koeman has been speaking to the media this week (via Marca), and he spoke on the impact that Lamine Yamal, whose contract situation in Catalonia has generated a lot of speculation in recent weeks, could have at Barcelona.

“For a coach, it is very lucky to have that type of player. Because of his quality he can decide matches. I had the opportunity to work with Messi, which was something very big. Hopefully Lamine Yamal will have the same importance that Messi had for this club.”

Koeman was also asked about Pedri, Gavi and Alejandro Balde, who have all become indispensible players for Barcelona since he gave them their respective first team debuts during his tenure in charge.

“I am very happy to have given these players their debuts, but the credit goes to them, who have shown themselves to be great footballers. I’m very happy to have given these players their debuts, but the credit goes to them, who have shown themselves to be great footballers. It’s nice to see them because I have a lot of affection for them. That’s why tomorrow’s game is a special one for me.”

Koeman’s time at Barcelona was not an overriding success by any means, although he did still do some good – and that cannot be disputed. Like Xavi, he also paved the way for some of the younger players to become established in the first team.