Real Madrid want to sign €60m Arsenal target

Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer – more so than was expected, with multiple high-profile targets having been identified. The big one is Trent Alexander-Arnold, with whom there is almost an expectation that he will arrive upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract at the end of the season. But on top of this, other big names are on the radar.

Dean Huijsen is one of the players that have emerged in recent months, with Real Madrid liking him as one of their centre-backs for the future. Signing a central defender has not been on the agenda for this summer, but with the likes of Chelsea swirling the AFC Bournemouth starlet, a move may have to be made in 2025 rather than 2026.

Another target that Real Madrid could lose out on to the Premier League is Martin Zubimendi. Arsenal are said to be closing in on an agreement for the Real Sociedad midfielder, although they could face late competition from the defending La Liga and European champions.

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid want to sign Zubimendi, but they are wary of spending the €60m that La Real are asking for. In their eyes, the 26-year-old would be a very good addition to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and on top of this, they want to start adding more Spanish players back into the first team, with the likes of Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio and Joselu Mato having left in recent weeks – this is another reason for their interest in Huijsen, too.

Real Madrid believe that the additions of Zubimendi and Huijsen, as well as the presence of Raul Asencio, is enough for “Spanishisation” to be brought back to the first team squad. However, it will not be easy for the aforementioned duo to be brought to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.