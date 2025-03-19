Real Madrid panned for “disrespect” during Champions League tie

On Tuesday, Real Madrid Femenino hosted Arsenal in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the Women’s Champions League, and they secured a 2-0 victory after goals from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo. However, the big talking point after the match has not been the game itself, but rather the conditions at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Why are all these huge women’s football games being played on such rubbish pitches! First the League Cup FINAL at Pride Park and now the Alfredo Di Stefano pitch for the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Quarterfinal with Real Madrid and Arsenal! #UWCL pic.twitter.com/UnimSaqGI2 — Aiden 🇮🇪☘️ KGeN (@shillMeARiver) March 18, 2025

The playing surface at the Di Stefano was very difficult, and that led to a lot of tough moments for both sets of players. And this also led to strong criticism of Real Madrid’s management of the stadium’s conditions, with Arsenal legend Ian Wright making his feelings clear on social media, as per Marca.

“It’s a f****** shame. It’s a f****** disgrace that these girls have to play on these pitches.”

Tom Garry, who is the women’s football writer for The Guardian, also tore into Real Madrid over their supposed lack of care with the playing surface at the Di Stefano.

“Both sets of players, and frankly the entire women’s game, have been completely disrespected by Real Madrid with the condition of that pitch for a European quarter-final.”

Arsenal manager Renée Slegers also spoke on the playing conditions at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium during her post-match reaction, although she refused to point the blame at Real Madrid.

“It is not for me to criticise. Obviously, it’s a club decision and I’m sure UEFA is trying to create the best conditions for the tournament. Of course, the weather is not always in our control. But I think we’ve seen a couple of games lately where the conditions on the pitch haven’t been the best, and I think that’s the next step that women’s football needs to take.”