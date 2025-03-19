Real Betis and Manchester United set meeting to discuss Antony deal

While Manuel Pellegrini has a strong reputation for getting the best out of technically gifted attacking players, few could have imagined the turnaround that Antony is enjoying at Real Betis. Such has been the Brazilian’s impact since joining on loan from Manchester United, that Los Verdiblancos are already moving to hold onto him for next season.

“Every morning, when I see him having breakfast, Antony tells me, ‘Ramon, I don’t want to come back, okay! I’m staying here for another year’.” Those were the words of Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon two weeks ago which exemplify just how happy the 25-year-old is in Seville, something he has also voiced publicly.

Under the radar, Betis and United have already spoken about Antony’s future for next season, and ED reference a report from ABC de Sevilla which claims that the two parties will meet next week to continue discussions. Antony’s agents will also be present, with Betis keen on another loan move, but there are a number of complications.

Primarily the fact that Betis are only paying €1.6m of his €10m annual salary currently. For Manchester United to sanction another loan move would be a risk, with only two years left on his deal, and Antony has no intention of penning even a one-year extension. Betis know they would have to accept an increased percentage of his salary, and in that regard, a potential fifth-place finish and Champions League qualification would go a long way towards that.

Betis may seek a third club to go into joint ownership with over Antony too. The same outlet note that with Antony keen to make a bid for Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad, the stability offered by staying at Betis may help to persuade him to compromise for a return to the Benito Villamarin.

Holding onto Antony would be a major coup, but until his contract expires, spending money on a transfer fee seems unlikely, given the elevated price United paid. So far since joining Betis Antony has recorded four goals and four assists in his 11 appearances, but generally has contributed to a revamped attack under Pellegrini, putting them in contention for European football again.