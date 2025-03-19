Barcelona have had an excellent season up until now, and at the heart of everything in recent months has been midfield maestro Pedri. The 22-year-old has been a sensation for Hansi Flick’s side, and those within Can Barca will hope that he continues to be a crucial player for the remaining weeks of the current campaign.

With just over two months to go until the season’s end, Barcelona are well-placed for success in three competitions: La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. And as he told RAC1 (via Marca), Pedri is aiming to help the Catalans win all three titles.

“We are alive in the three titles, we are young, so why not dream big? I would be very excited about the Champions League, I have never won it and it has been a long time since Barcelona won it. Against Borussia Dortmund it will be a tough game, but I have a lot of confidence in the team.”

Pedri has been ever-present for Barcelona this season, and he has firmly put his previous injury problems behind him. He opened up on the process behind this.

“I’ve worked hard to be in good shape. I haven’t changed anything about eating. The way of training, yes. Now I don’t lift a weight, I do stretches and work more with rubber bands. Personally, it suits me better and is one of the ways I have found to feel good. Physically the body also evolves over the years.

“I am very confident that the injury problems are over. I see them as a thing of the past. I notice that playing regularly helps me. When I stop for a week or there are more days between games, I feel more tired. My body is like that. I think I’m in one of the best moments of my career. The first season was also very good. It was a year that marked me a lot and it was spectacular.”