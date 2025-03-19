Pau Cubarsi reveals two leaders in Barcelona dressing room

Barcelona are having an incredible season, and because of this, multiple of their players have been touted as possible winners of the 2025 Ballon d’Or award. At this stage, Raphinha is considered to be many people’s favourites, but the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pedri are also in the conversation.

The award, which will be handed out by France Football later in the year, is one that always garners discussions about the possible winner. Rodri Hernandez took it home in 2024 after edging out Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, but this year, there is a good chance that it returns to La Liga – especially with Kylian Mbappe also among the frontrunners.

Lamine Yamal had his say on the matter earlier in the week, and now Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsi was also asked during his interview with COPE (via Sport). In his eyes, Raphinha is the favourite for now, and he believes that this is the general consensus within Can Barca.

“Right now, because of how the season is going, I would give it to Raphinha.

“But isn’t Lamine going to get angry with this answer?

“Lamine would also say Raphinha.”

Cubarsi would also go on to reveal that Raphinha is considered to be one of the leaders in the Barcelona dressing room, with the other being another of the captaincy team: Ronald Araujo. The Brazilian winger has often worn the armband this season because of injury problems for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, and it is clear that this has made him a massive influence.

Cubarsi is currently preparing for Spain’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie against The Netherlands, for which he is expected to be a starter due to injury problems for Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian.