Father of Barcelona player contacts club over lack of opportunities

While the arrival of Hansi Flick has turned around a number of players within the Barcelona squad, one player that he has not been able to extract an improvement in is Ansu Fati. The 22-year-old forward has featured for just 28 minutes since November.

While Fati has missed two to three months through a foot injury and then a hamstring issue in November, he has been largely injury-free this season, despite his struggles. Yet Flick has barely seen fit to use him, giving him just 187 minutes in eight appearances this season, the most recent coming against lower league Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. Over the last five La Liga games, Fati has only been in the squad once.

According to Jijantes, Fati’s camp have contacted the club for explanations, feeling that he deserves an opportunity to get back on the pitch. In addition, they note that his father, Bori Fati, directly expressed his frustration to one of Barcelona’s directors over the situation. The two sides have recently had a meeting to discuss Fati’s progress, with his camp feeling that he has done all he can in training to get back on the pitch.

However just hours after that report, Sport published an article relating how Fati turned down several offers in the January transfer window to go out on loan and receive more game time. Fati seemingly turned down four offers to leave in the winter transfer window, and they note that the club’s plan is still to sell him in the summer.

Publicly, Flick has told Fati that he needs to work harder for an opportunity, although did recently admit that he was closer to getting one. Given Barcelona are in the decisive phase of the season though, Flick can ill afford to be rehabilitating the confidence of players in their upcoming run of games, with three titles on the line, and every fixture crucial.