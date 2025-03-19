Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been one of the surprise packages of this season, establishing himself in the Premier League under Andoni Iraola, and for some as one of the best in the division. While clearly talented, few expected such rapid progress from the 19-year-old, who made the switch to Bournemouth for just €15.2m from Juventus this past summer.

This week he was called up to the senior Spanish national side for their Nations League quarter-finals after Inigo Martinez dropped out of the squad, and could make his debut against the country of his birth, the Netherlands. As happened to Euro 2024-winning Aymeric Laporte, it has been questioned by a minority in the Spanish media as to how loyal he is to La Roja.

“At first, I didn’t have a Spanish passport, but when the possibility of getting an express passport came up, I made the decision.”

“No, I actually made the decision before Spain won the Euro Cup because I feel Spanish,” he told EFE, as carried by Sport, when asked if their triumph in Germany made the decision for him.

Huijsen moved to Spain as a child with his family, and came through at Malaga, before making the move to Juventus as a teenager. He explained his decision to make the switch to Italy

“I’ve had good coaches. Iraola has been a great influence on me. Before, I was with Mourinho, De Rossi, Allegri… I can only be grateful to them for giving me opportunities. I’ve learned something from all of them.”

“I think it was a considered decision. I wanted to go to Juventus because of Italy’s reputation, where Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli, and other historic centre-backs were. I wanted to learn the defensive skills, which you also learn in Spain, but you work harder there. I think it was the right decision.”

Reportedly, Huijsen is a Real Madrid fan, and that came through when he talked about his idols, past and present.

“Sergio Ramos, for me, was the best center-back in history. He had everything. He was good at getting the ball out, he was aggressive defensively, a leader, he scored goals, and he was important for the team. He’s also from the south, like me. I think we’re a bit similar.”

“There are some very good centre-backs in the world (now), like Van Dijk, who I think is the best right now. In the past, I really liked Ramos and Pique.”

The imposing centre-back did turn down a move to Real Madrid when he moved to Turin though. He is now back on their agenda, and the latest is that he is their top centre-back choice for the coming two transfer markets.

“You never know how it would have gone. It was a very good option, but at the time I thought the best thing for me was to learn a little bit about the defensive aspect, and I think I’ve learned it.”

“It makes you proud to have such a big team interested in you. It’s special and means you’re doing well.”

Huijsen has a €60m release clause, making him not only a talented option for Los Blancos, but also relatively affordable in the market despite his age. Real Madrid are set to hand a new contract to Raul Asencio, but with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in their thirties, are looking to secure their next star central defender before they reach maturity.