Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid transfer plans for Serie A starlet

Real Madrid are not expected to be overly active during the summer transfer window, but there could be multiple incomings. They are determined to close the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who would arrive as a free agent upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract, while there could also be a familiar face returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And that familiar face is Nico Paz, who left Real Madrid last summer to join Como, having been left without options to break into the first team. The 20-year-old has been a revelation at the Serie A side this season, accumulating six goals and five assists in 27 league appearances, and because of this, he has attracted strong interest from clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs monitoring Paz, as has been confirmed by head coach Carlo Ancelotti after he collected to Maestrelli trophy earlier this week (via Marca).

“He’s one of us, we’re following him, he’s doing very well. I have no doubts, and at the end of the season we’ll decide what to do.”

It’s worth noting that Real Madrid have a significant advantage in the race to sign Paz, in that they can bring him back for only €9m, which is the buy-back clause that they agreed with Como last summer. For other clubs, they would need to pay the price set by the Serie A side, which will be significantly higher as they also only own 50% of the player’s rights.

Paz would be a very solid addition to Real Madrid’s squad, although the obvious question is whether he would get playing time if he were to return in the summer. Not much has changed in Ancelotti’s squad since the Argentine departed, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler likely to be ahead of him in terms of attacking midfield options.