Barcelona starlet ahead of schedule in ACL recovery plan

Marc Bernal was one of the sensations of the early season for Barcelona, but his campaign ended after only three appearances when he suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament during the victory over Rayo Vallecano in August. Since then, he has been recovery from the injury.

Bernal was a revelation for Barcelona during pre-season, and his emergence alongside Marc Casado led to the Catalans deciding against a summer move for a midfielder. Hansi Flick still feels this way, and he is preparing to welcome back the teenager into his squad when he has recovered from his ACL injury.

Bernal is determined to return for Barcelona, although he is taking no risks with his recovery. Because of this, the expectation is that he will not be able to make an appearance until the start of next season at the earliest.

Despite this, Bernal’s recovery is going very well, to the point that he is ahead of schedule, as reported by Sport. In the coming days, he is expected to start individual training on the grass, which is a very significant milestone in his comeback plan.

Bernal has been working tirelessly on his recovery in recent months, and it is because of this that he is ahead of schedule. At this stage, there is hope that he will be able to return for Barcelona during their pre-season campaign before the start of the 2025-26 campaign, although for now, it is too early to say whether this will be the case for sure.

Everyone at Barcelona will be willing Bernal to recover, but they also recognise that any risks taken could jeopardise his career, given that he is only 17 years of age. For now, the young midfielder will continue taking things at his own pace, with the idea of being back available soon.