Atletico Madrid launch transfer mission for Chelsea star

Atletico Madrid had a very big-spending 2024 summer transfer window, but there could be enough in the coppers for significant moves to be made in 2025 too. And in terms of targets, the position that is likely to be of top priority for the club’s sporting department is midfield, as per the request of head coach Diego Simeone.

In terms of targets, many have been identified. Former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is said to be on the list, and another from the Premier League that Atleti are showing interest in is Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo has had a difficult spell at Chelsea since his move during the 2022 winter transfer window, and that could be brought to an end in the summer, with the London club expected to be willing to allow his departure. And for Atleti, that is an opportunity that they do not want to miss.

As reported by El Desmarque, Atleti are very interested in Enzo, and to ensure that the feeling is reciprocated, they have devised a “mission” using his Argentina teammates. During the current international break, club officials have asked Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Giuliano Simeone, Angel Correa and Julian Alvarez to convince the Chelsea midfielder of making the move to the Metropolitano.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Enzo, and because of this, Atleti are aware that they need to make moves to ensure that he wants to go to the red-and-white side of the Spanish capital. This tactic worked with Alvarez last season, so it is the hope that it can be successful this time around too.

Chelsea are reported to be asking for at least €80m to sell Enzo in the summer, so Atletico Madrid will need to raise funds in order to be able to afford a deal. However, they could look for a favourable arrangement with the club that they have good relations with following last year’s Conor Gallagher-Joao Felix deals.