“My dream” – Real Madrid “lucky charm” determined to secure stay beyond 2026

Not many people outside of Real Madrid will know of Jeremy de Leon, but he appears to have a special role in the first team, despite the fact that he has yet to make a single appearance. Last season, the ginger-haired youngster was considered to be the “lucky charm” in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, as he travelled with them for Champions League fixtures without actually being named in the matchday squad.

De Leon may be considered as a lucky charm, but he is determined to make his name at Real Madrid based on his abilities. As per Primera Hora, the 21-year-old winger is aiming to remain at the club beyond the expiration of his current contract, which ends in 2026.

“It’s not something I think about much. Right now I’m very happy there. In the end, it has always been my dream since I was a child to be at Real Madrid. My dream would be to continue there as long as possible. The beginning of the season was a bit complicated because I was injured for several months, but I am already recovered. I feel healthy and ready for anything that comes.

“In the end, it’s not just any team. It’s Real Madrid, the best team in the world. Little by little I am working every day to improve and continue to get minutes.”

De Leon, who could revive his role as Real Madrid’s lucky charm in the final weeks of this season, also opened up on his first team experiences, and how he has learned from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

“I have learned a lot from them. They are the best players in the world, so you learn a lot of things on the pitch and how to behave off the pitch. I am very happy to continue learning from them. For me, it’s a dream to be there with the best players in the world. When they started to nickname me the ‘Talisman’, I laughed a lot and, if the fans are happy, so am I. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be there with them. Hopefully more opportunities like that will continue to come.”