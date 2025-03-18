Top Barcelona target has ‘concrete possibility’ of making move this summer

While Barcelona remain uncertain about what money they will have to spend this summer, that has not stopped them being linked to, nor moving for, some of the game’s top stars. Reportedly one of their top targets is Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who is at a contract stalemate with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are seemingly happy with Diaz and keen to keep him, but have yet to reach an agreement over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2027. It means that if Liverpool were to decide to sell Diaz, then this summer would be their final chance to do so before facing the prospect of accepting a reduced fee next summer, or losing him for free in the worst-case scenario two seasons down the line.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Diaz has a ‘concrete possibility’ of leaving Liverpool this summer. The Italian transfer journalist explains that Diaz was already the subject of approaches last summer from Saudi Arabia and interest from Manchester City. The former are likely to retain an interest in the Colombian international, but of course Barcelona are also interested in him.

His information is that Diaz is very much appreciated by some within Barcelona, and that they are prioritising a move for a left winger in the summer transfer window. Romano does mention doubts about their financial situation too. Previous reports have cited an asking price of at least €70m for Diaz, which certainly seems at the limit of their spending power, but Diaz does appear to be one of their priorities.

Perhaps the most interesting part of their pursuit of a left winger is that it means a star would have to drop out of their attacking line-up. Dani Olmo was only signed last summer, while Raphinha, who could move centrally, has been arguably Barcelona’s best player this season. Either could perhaps play as a striker, but Robert Lewandowski is also Barcelona’s only natural number nine option, although Ferran Torres looks increasingly at home through the middle.