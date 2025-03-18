La Liga President Javier Tebas wasted little time in responding to the complaints from Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti over the weekend, and has come after Los Blancos again. The self-proclaimed Madridista has been in an almost constant battle with President Florentino Perez and also called out his counterpart.

On Saturday evening Ancelotti declared their 2-1 win over Villarreal as the last time that Real Madrid would play with less than 72 hours of rest. The right to rest was backed up by the President of the Spanish Player’s Union (AFE) David Aganzo, but Tebas claimed that Los Blancos had deliberately requested less than 72 hours rest between their next Liga game against Leganes and their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on their players during the international break, but Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, isn't holding back, and wants his best squad on the pitch to secure a spot in the Nations League Final Four. Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and Cubarsí are expected to play… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 18, 2025

On Tuesday morning, Tebas was back on the offensive on Twitter/X, noting that the calendar difficulties Real Madrid are facing are not in any way exceptional.

“Given so much debate about schedules, two thoughts:

1 – Since European competitions began on Thursdays, more than 14 years ago, clubs from all over Europe, including Spanish ones, have been playing on Sundays without 72 hours having passed.”

Ante tanto debate sobre los horarios, dos reflexiones:

1️⃣ Desde que existen competiciones europeas los jueves , hace más de 14 años, los clubes de toda Europa, incluidos los españoles, juegan los domingos sin que hayan transcurrido 72 horas.🤫🤫

2️⃣ Ningún portaCOZ va a desmentir… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) March 18, 2025

Perhaps more of an issue is the involvement of Perez in the injunction maintaining the registration of Dani Olmo at Barcelona.

“No ‘spokesperson’ is going to deny the report that FP intervened with the CSD to have FCB’s appeal upheld. And pay attention, because he himself commented on the matter during the Super Cup final, according to the news. If this were true, we would be dealing with a very serious issue.”

Recent reports have claimed that not only did Perez intervene in the case with the High Committee for Sport (CSD) by calling the president to influence the decision, but that he even acknowledged as much to Olmo’s face in Saudi Arabia. The injunction is set to expire with the decision of the CSD, expected in early April, with Barcelona arguing he should remain registered, and La Liga against it.