Real Madrid receive major boost as key player open to contract extension

Real Madrid have struggled in midfield for a fair portion of the season, but in recent weeks, they have significantly improved in this area – and a significant reason for this has been Luka Modric’s increased prominence.

Modric, who is Real Madrid’s oldest ever appearance maker and goalscorer, has been a lynchpin for Real Madrid since the middle of February – and he has needed to be, considering that Dani Ceballos was ruled out for two months with an injury sustained at the start of March. The 39-year-old even earned a rare big-game start in Los Blancos’ Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid, which is testament to his prominence now under Carlo Ancelotti.

Modric is not counted on as much as Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Ceballos, although this is understandable given his age. However, he has shown his class of late, and Real Madrid would be wise to extend his stay, especially as they are currently trying – and failing – to find his successor.

And the good news for Real Madrid is that Modric is willing to extend his stay at the club by at least one more year, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The veteran Croatian has made is clear to club officials that he wants to be offered the chance to play until the summer of 2026, even if it is in a squad role.

While it would make sense for Real Madrid to keep Modric on for another season, it is reported that club bosses are not overly enamoured by the idea of offering the midfielder another contract extension. Regardless, the matter is not expected to be discussed until closer to the end of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Modric is able to secure another season at Real Madrid, but given his performances in recent weeks, it would make sense to as he has shown that he is still at the level required.