Real Madrid down to one full-back after another defensive injury

Real Madrid have rarely been able to put together what they might consider their best back four this season, but Carlo Ancelotti and his staff have been constantly adjusting to injury throughout the season. The latest issue is with left-back Fran Garcia.

Garcia, who played the whole game against Villarreal on Saturday finished the game exhausted and was treated by medical staff on the pitch, but given this was the case with a number of players, it was not regarded as serious. However Marca say that the 25-year-old also had muscle discomfort, and is now a doubt for their next game against Leganes at home on Saturday the 29th of March. They are hoping to get him back, but it is not certain.

The same outlet do note that Real Madrid are very happy with academy talent ‘Valde’, who would be his most natural alternative at left-back from the under-19s. Victor Valdepenas Talavera was in the squad to face Villarreal last weekend, and apparently is one of the talents that is most liked by the coaching staff. Their information is that it should come as no surprise if he gets minutes against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu after the international break.

Given no recovery time is given, and description of the injury, it seems most likely that Garcia has a muscle strain. They tend to keep players out for a week, which would mean Garcia would be back in time. With Ferland Mendy already out injured, and Dani Carvajal also out long-term, it means Lucas Vazquez is Real Madrid’s only fit full-back at the time of writing.

It is true that Fede Valverde has been operating to great effect at right-back in the Champions League, and given Ancelotti’s previous predilections, it seems just as likely that Eduardo Camavinga would be returned to the left-back spot as Valde being given serious game time in the coming weeks.