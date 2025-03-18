Real Madrid defensive target has already visited training ground

Real Madrid are on the hunt for their next defensive signing, and have begun compiling a shortlist of potential options. While the emergence of Raul Asencio may allow Los Blancos to delay spending on the position for another season, but with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger now into their thirties, they are conscious that it is a need to be fulfilled in the short to medium term.

One of the names on that shortlist is Dean Huijsen. The Dutch-Spanish defender arrived at Spain’s Las Rozas training facilities to join up with the under-21 side, but after an injury to Inigo Martinez was confirmed, was promoted to the senior side. Huijsen could make his debut against the country of his birth, as Spain go into a double-header with the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Huijsen fits the three requirements of a Real Madrid signing write Diario AS, in that he is young, has experience at the top level in a top league, and the ability to reach the top level in his position. The 19-year-old is also an ardent Real Madrid fan, which is an added bonus for both the club and their hopes of signing him. They explain that his father, Donny, crossed paths with Clarence Seedorf in the youth ranks at Ajax, and has always been an admirer of Los Blancos.

The Bournemouth defender has always already visited Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground, having been invited by the club when he was still at Malaga. Huijsen prioritised game time and his progression though, and eventually moved to Juventus.

Real Madrid’s biggest obstacle to signing Huijsen may be timing, if they are not willing to move this summer. He has a relatively affordable €60m release clause this summer, and Chelsea have already shown interest in him. Being a Madridista, they may be able to sway his thinking though too in terms of his next step.