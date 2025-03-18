Real Madrid believe they have found ‘Jude Bellingham’ of defenders

Real Madrid seemed conscious of the need to invest in their central defensive options last summer, when following the departure of Nacho Fernandez, they pursued Leny Yoro. However with the French wonderkid accepting an offer from Manchester United instead, Los Blancos were forced to reset their plans for the decision.

The emergence of Raul Asencio has been a blessing for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who has only been able to regularly count on Antonio Rudiger in his backline this season. As such, it appears that Real Madrid are leaning towards a transfer market without bringing in a central defender as a result.

Los Blancos are keen not to spend big on a player that they do not believe will be a difference-maker for them. With Rudiger and David Alaba both into their thirties, and Eder Militao coming off a second straight season with a cruciate ligament injury, it is still on the agenda though. One player that does appear to have earned their approval for a move is Arsenal’s William Saliba.

In his case, the issue will be extracting him from the Emirates. According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid believe him to be the ‘Jude Bellingham of defenders’, someone worth spending big for with the ability to cut it at the very top. They have been following his progress and sending scouts to watch him constantly of late. However as Saliba himself explained in recent days, he has not intention of leaving the club, and Romano says that no movement should be expected this summer.

The key will come with his next contract. No talks are happening currently explained the Italian transfer journalist, but Arsenal do have over two years to get a deal done. This tallies with reports from Spain, which claim that Real Madrid are looking at Saliba with a view to a move in the summer of 2026 rather than this summer. Saliba is out of contract in 2027, and if the 23-year-old has not renewed by the end of the summer, it would not be out of character if Real Madrid were to open talks with him over a potential cut-price move for the following year.